IMA writes to Mandaviya over newly notified regulation by NMC

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote to Minister for Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Mansukh Mandaviya over the newly notified regulation by NMC (National Medical Commission)-Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations 2023.

IMA’s letter to the Minister comes a day after its delegation led by national president Sharad Kumar Agarwal attended the meeting convened at Mandaviya with all the stakeholders to discuss issues on newly notified regulation.

“IMA has serious concerns on the said regulation. The regulation has made it mandatory for doctors to prescribe only generic drugs. It is a matter of great concern for IMA since this directly impacts patient care and safety. It is believed that less than 1 percent of the generic drugs manufactured in India are tested for quality, patient care and safety are non-negotiable for both, the Government and the medical profession,” the IMA wrote in the letter.