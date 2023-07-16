IMD issues Orange Alert for rain in 4 states

IMD informed that Jharkhand, Odisha are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 16. “#OrangeAlert: #Jharkhand & #Odisha likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 16th July”, IMD shared in a tweet.

Further, IMD tweeted that Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers from July 16 to 17.

“#OrangeAlert: #HimachalPradesh & #Uttarakhand likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during 16th to 17th July”, it said.