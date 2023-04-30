IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts for several parts of country during next 3 days

In a tweet, IMD said, “Heavy rainfall very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, South India, East-India and North-East India Hailstorm very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central, Eastern and Western of India.” Meanwhile, IMD issued a warning at 10 am regarding light to moderate spells of rain in several places in Maharashtra.

“Light to Moderate spells of rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours, said the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai.