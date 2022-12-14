Important issue: SC notice to Centre on plea claiming use of undisclosed software for voter profiling

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Centre and others on a plea claiming that the Election Commission (EC) has indulged in “voter profiling” by deploying an “undisclosed software” to link voter records to Aadhaar.

Petitioner Srinivas Kodali, an engineer from Hyderabad, moved the apex court challenging the validity of the Telangana High Court’s order, which dismissed his PIL on April 21, 2022.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha, agreed to examine Kodali’s plea, saying “it is an important issue” and issued notice to the Central government, the EC, and others.

Kodali, who is an IIT Madras graduate, submitted that “In an effort to ‘purify’ electoral rolls, the EC in 2015, (i) suo motu deleted 46 lakh entries from the electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, (ii) linked Electors Photo Identity Card (‘EPIC’) with Unique Identification (‘UID’) or Aadhaar, (iii) seeded EPIC data with the State Resident Data Hub (‘SRDH’), and (iv) allowed the state governments to access and copy EPIC data”.