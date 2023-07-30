In 6 years of GST regime, Rs 27,426 crore of tax evasion detected, only Rs 922 crore recovered

Among the states, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu are the top three in terms of fraud cases of misuse of GST registration with 765, 713, and 632 cases detected, respectively.

In Maharashtra, Rs 3,889 crore worth of GST evasion was detected, while only Rs 171 crore was recovered. In Delhi, Rs 4,326 crore worth of GST evasion was detected, while the recovery was only worth Rs 159 crore and in Tamil Nadu, Rs 1,877 crore worth of GST evasion was detected and the recovery was only a paltry Rs 44 crore.

Interestingly, between May 16, 2023, and July 9, 2023, an astounding 9,369 bogus entities have been detected by the government. Also, Rs 10,902 crore worth of GST evasion was detected. However, recovery has only been worth Rs 45 crore from these bogus entities.