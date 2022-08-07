In a first, US naval ship arrives in Indian shipyard for repair

Chennai/New Delhi: US naval ship Charles Drew docked at Larsen & Toubro's shipyard at Kattupalli in Chennai on Sunday for undertaking repairs and allied services, in the first such voyage to India by an American vessel.

The defence ministry described it as a "huge boost" to 'Make in India' and said the visit added a new dimension to the burgeoning Indo-US strategic partnership.

"This is the first ever repair of a US Navy ship in India. The US Navy had awarded a contract to L&T's Shipyard at Kattupalli for undertaking maintenance of the ship," the ministry said in a statement. The USNS Charles Drew will be at the Kattupalli shipyard for 11 days.