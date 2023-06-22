In case of circumstantial evidence, chain has to be complete in all respect: SC

A vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah made these observations last week while acquitting a man in a murder case. "We do not find such conclusion of the High Court to be strictly in accordance with the law," the top court said setting aside the conviction and sentence of the appellant Laxman Prasad.

"In a case of circumstantial evidence, the chain has to be complete in all respects so as to indicate the guilt of the accused and also exclude any other theory of the crime. The law is well settled on the above point," the top court said.