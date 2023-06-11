In Chennai, Amit Shah takes '3G, 4G' jibe at DMK-Congress rule

"Recently, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building. Sengol of the Chola empire was installed in the new Parliament building, following all traditions," said Shah. Taking a further dig at the DMK government, the Union Home Minister questioned why the party did not build an AIIMS in Madurai during its previous terms in power.

"For 18 years, the DMK was part of the UPA (government at the Centre). They need to come clean on why they were unable to build an AIIMS in Madurai in all these years," Shah said.