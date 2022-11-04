In Karnataka, man throws out wife, 3-yr-old son on astrologer's advice

According to police, the complaint was lodged by Naveen's wife Shruthi in Ramnagar Woman's police station, police said on Friday.

Naveen and Shruthi were married for three years. The couple had a baby boy in 2020. The boy was named Ruthwik. The child was born on 12.42 p.m. on January 22, 2020. An astrologer had said that the kid was born in Moola Nakshatra and it would bring bad luck to the family.

After the visit to an astrologer, Naveen started harassing his wife and son. All the time Naveen cursed his son for being born under Moola Nakshatra and assaulted his wife.