In meeting with Jaishankar, Blinken describes India as 'great partner' of US

New Delhi, July 8: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday discussed global energy and food security concerns triggered by the Ukraine conflict.
The talks took place on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting (FMM) in the Indonesian city of Bali.
"Continued the conversation with @SecBlinken on global and regional issues, this time at Bali #G20FMM. Our relationship today allows us to approach a range of challenges with greater understanding and openness," Jaishankar tweeted.
In his opening remarks, Blinken said challenges of food and energy security have been "dramatically exacerbated by Russia's aggression against Ukraine" even as he described India as a "great partner" of the US.
Jaishankar said that "some really remarkable developments" were seen in the India-US relations over the last one-and-a-half years.