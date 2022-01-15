Independent India at 100th year will be world's technological, economic powerhouse: Dr Jitendra Singh

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that India in 2047 would have evolved beyond imagination.

"Not only are things moving fast, but the pace of this forward movement is much faster than ever before, which makes it very difficult to precisely visualise the exact shape of India that emerges 25 years from now," the minister said.

But one thing is certain, he said, that when independent India turns 100, it will be the world's technological and economic powerhouse.

Singh said, "As we formulate the vision for governance, one has to recognise that to bring citizens and government closer, digital institutions have to be created."