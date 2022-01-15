Independent India at 100th year will be world's technological, economic powerhouse: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said independent India will be the world's technological and economic powerhouse when it turns 100 years in 2047.
Chairing the first ever meeting of sectoral experts to deliberate on Vision India @2047 from the governance perspective, organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), he said several initiatives, policies, schemes and programmes during the last seven years have given rise to a new era, in what has been described as the dawn of New India and the emergence of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that India in 2047 would have evolved beyond imagination.
"Not only are things moving fast, but the pace of this forward movement is much faster than ever before, which makes it very difficult to precisely visualise the exact shape of India that emerges 25 years from now," the minister said.
But one thing is certain, he said, that when independent India turns 100, it will be the world's technological and economic powerhouse.
Singh said, "As we formulate the vision for governance, one has to recognise that to bring citizens and government closer, digital institutions have to be created."
He said that adopting 21st century management practices represents a significant challenge for governments and it is with this objective that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on the ambitious Vision India@2047 initiative.