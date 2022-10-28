India accuses UNSC of ‘political considerations’ for failure to tackle terror

“When it comes to proscribing some of these terrorists, the Security Council has regrettably been unable to act in some cases because of political considerations. This undermines our collective credibility and our collective interests,” Jaishankar said here without mincing words.

He was speaking at an informal briefing of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UNSC in Mumbai -- exactly a month ahead of the upcoming 14th anniversary of the 26/11, 2008 Mumbai terror strikes.