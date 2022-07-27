India achieved replacement level fertility: MoS Health

She was addressing the National Family Planning Summit 2022 here. Aligning with Atma Nirbhar Bharat, the theme of the summit was ‘Sustaining Efforts, Steering Partnerships, Shaping Vision in Family Planning - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas and Sabka Vikas’.

According to Pawar, India understood the importance of family planning early and went on to be the first country to launch a national programme in 1952.