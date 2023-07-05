India again refrains to back China’s belt & road initiative: SCO Joint Statement

The New Delhi Declaration after the conclusion of the summit, which took place on Tuesday under India’s chairmanship, stated that Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan reaffirmed their support to the BRI.

The SCO summit concluded under India’s presidency earlier in the day. Prime Minister NarendraModi and heads of state of other SCO nations virtually participated in the event.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Delhi Declaration stated, “Reaffirming their support for China’s “Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI) initiative, the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Russian Federation, Republic of Tajikistan and Republic of Uzbekistan note the ongoing work to jointly implement this project, including efforts to link the construction of the Eurasian Economic Union and BRI.”