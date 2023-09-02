INDIA alliance adds more members to Lok Sabha election committees

Supriya Srinate, INC, Sumit, Sharma, RJD, Ashish Yadav, SP, Rajeev Nigam, SP, Raghav Chaddha, AAP, Avindani, JMM, Iltija, Mehbooba, PDP, Pranjal, CPM, Bhalchandran Kango, CPI, Ifra Ja, NC, V Arun Kumar, CPI(ML) and TMC (to give name later) are also a member of Working Group for the Social Media Committee.

Adding two members to the Working Group for Media Committee, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi of DMK, and Pawan Khera of INC took the number of members to 21. Furthermore, A Raja of DMK has been added to the Working Group for the Research Committee, which the number to 12. Amitabh Dubey, INC, Subodh Mehta, RJD, Priyanka Chaturvedi, SS, Vandana Chavan, NCP, KC Tyagi, JD(U), Sudivya Kumar Sonu, JMM, Jasmine Shah, AAP, Alok Ranjan, SP, Imran Nabi Dar, NC, Aditya, PDP and TMC (to give name later) are also members of this committee.

Leaders from various opposition parties within the INDIA alliance engaged in intensive discussions, beginning yesterday and concluding today, where they formally adopted a resolution outlining their election strategy. The theme they have chosen for the elections is "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India" (India will unite, India will win) in an effort to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.