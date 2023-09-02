INDIA alliance adds more members to Lok Sabha election committees

New Delhi, Sep 2: A day after a meeting of the INDIA alliance, the following members were added to the four main committees including Congress leader Pawan Khera and DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
After a two-day meeting of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance coalition four main committees were formed in which members of all the political parties were included.
Of the 19 members of the Campaign Committee, two more have been included - Tiruchi Siva of DMK and Mehboob Beg of PDP, taking the number of members to 21.
Gurdeep Singh Sappal, INC, Sanjay Jha, JD(U), Anil Desai, SS, Sanjay Yadav, RJD, PC Chako, NCP, Champai Soren, JMM, Kiranmoy Nanda, SP, Sanjay Singh, AAP, Arun Kumar, CPI(M), Binoy Vishwam, CPI, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, NC, Shahid Siddiqui, RLD, NK Premachandran, RSP, G Devarajan, AIFB, Ravi Rai, CPI(ML), Thirumavalan, VCK, KM Kadar Moidin, IUML, Jose K Mani, KC(M) and TMC (to give name later) are also a member of Campaign Committee.
Meanwhile, two names have been added to the Working Group for the Social Media Committee Dayanidhi Maran of DMK and Rohit Jakhad of RLD.
Supriya Srinate, INC, Sumit, Sharma, RJD, Ashish Yadav, SP, Rajeev Nigam, SP, Raghav Chaddha, AAP, Avindani, JMM, Iltija, Mehbooba, PDP, Pranjal, CPM, Bhalchandran Kango, CPI, Ifra Ja, NC, V Arun Kumar, CPI(ML) and TMC (to give name later) are also a member of Working Group for the Social Media Committee.
Adding two members to the Working Group for Media Committee, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi of DMK, and Pawan Khera of INC took the number of members to 21. Furthermore, A Raja of DMK has been added to the Working Group for the Research Committee, which the number to 12. Amitabh Dubey, INC, Subodh Mehta, RJD, Priyanka Chaturvedi, SS, Vandana Chavan, NCP, KC Tyagi, JD(U), Sudivya Kumar Sonu, JMM, Jasmine Shah, AAP, Alok Ranjan, SP, Imran Nabi Dar, NC, Aditya, PDP and TMC (to give name later) are also members of this committee.
Leaders from various opposition parties within the INDIA alliance engaged in intensive discussions, beginning yesterday and concluding today, where they formally adopted a resolution outlining their election strategy. The theme they have chosen for the elections is "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India" (India will unite, India will win) in an effort to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.
The third meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA alliance began on Thursday and concluded on Friday with the aim of coming up with an action plan for the next Lok Sabha polls.
The opposition parties, united under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), concluded their third meeting in Maharashtra and adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible through a spirit of give-and-take.
The first meeting of the joint opposition was held in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.