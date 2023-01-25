India among fastest-growing economies because of govt's timely interventions: President Murmu

New Delhi: In her first Republic Day eve speech, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday that India has been among the fastest-growing major economies because of the timely and proactive interventions of the government.

Stating that India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, the President said, "This has been achieved against a global backdrop of economic uncertainty. With the help of able leadership and effective struggle, we soon came out of the recession, and resumed our journey of development."

"India has been among the fastest-growing major economies because of the timely and proactive interventions of the government. The 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, in particular, has evoked great response among the people at large," Murmu said.

The President also talked about the challenges faced during the early years of Independence.