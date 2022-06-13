India appears to be expanding its nuclear arsenal, claims SIPRI

New Delhi: India had 160 nuclear warheads as on January 2022 and it appears to be expanding its nuclear arsenal, Stockholm-based defence think tank SIPRI claimed on Monday.

Similarly, Pakistan also appears to be expanding its nuclear arsenal, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in a statement.

“China is in the middle of a substantial expansion of its nuclear weapon arsenal, which satellite images indicate includes the construction of over 300 new missile silos,” SIPRI’s statement noted.

China had 350 nuclear warheads in January 2021 as well as January 2022, it stated.