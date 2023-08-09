India asking corrupt, dynasts to Quit India: PM Modi

"Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule," the PM tweeted.

"Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India," he wrote.

Quit India Movement, also known as the “Bharat Chodo Andolan”, was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said it will launch the 'Quit India' campaign against the Opposition bloc and will hold a protest later in the day.