India assumed G20 presidency at a time when country matters most to the world: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that India has assumed the G20 presidency at a time when the country matters the most to the world.

"The fact is, India has assumed the G20 presidency at a moment when India is mattering more and more to the world. It is mattering more to the world partly because of our economic achievements as we have now become the number five economy," the minister said while interacting with students of Hindu College at Delhi University.

"We are today recognised as essential to the global workplace, to the global talent pool. It matters because we also today have demonstrated a capability. We have demonstrated a capability of helping other countries. Therefore India's presidency of the G20 has expectations and responsibilities which are very exceptional," he added.

The Union Minister went on to said that "we have changed the world's thinking about solar energy through the International Solar Alliance".

"Today we are trying to change the world's food habits through the International Year of Millets. We have created a collective way of responding to disasters through a coalition of disaster response.