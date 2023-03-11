India, Aus join hands for innovation in areas of national challenges

An official said that the meeting between Modi and Albanese spanned across areas of mutual interest and explored avenues of strengthening bilateral engagement in a range of key areas with innovation as one key item.

The LoI between AIM and CSIRO calls for a greater collaboration in areas of mutual interest and strategic priorities and serves as a general framework for cooperation intended to facilitate the development of more programme specific interventions. The core of the bilateral engagement is the India-Australia Innovation and Technology Challenge (IA-ITC) -- a programme envisioned to bring together the innovation ecosystems of India and Australia. The programme intends to leverage the complementary capabilities and resources of the innovation ecosystem of both the countries. According to a statement, the IA-ITC builds on the success of the India Australia Circular Economy (IACE) hackathon 2021, which witnessed university students, start-ups, and SMEs from both India and Australia develop innovative tech-based solutions for circularity in food system value chain.