India, Bangladesh hold ‘Defence Dialogue’ in Dhaka

MoD said that the ongoing defence cooperation activities between the two countries were reviewed and both sides expressed satisfaction at the increasing defence cooperation engagements.

It said that the talks covered the existing bilateral exercises and both sides agreed to increase the complexity of these exercises.

MoD said that Giridhar Aramane and Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman acknowledged the fruitful dialogue and stressed that both countries look forward to continued engagement based on the common understanding reached at the fifth ‘Annual Defence Dialogue’. MoD said that the armed forces of both countries continue to seek bilateral cooperation in multiple fields and the increased engagements are a positive sign for the future of the relations of both countries.

In June, General Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) also visited Bangladesh. During the visit, the Army Chief met the senior military leadership of Bangladesh where he discussed avenues for further enhancing Indo-Bangladesh defence relations.