India bans wheat exports to control domestic prices

"The export policy of wheat is prohibited with immediate effect ," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification issued late Friday. The export shipments for which irrevocable letters of credit (LoC) have been issued on or before the date of this notification will be allowed.

The opposition party Congress criticised the government for imposing the ban, saying it has taken a 'U turn' on the issue, but the top government officials justified the move stating that the restrictions have been taken at the "right time" and primarily to tame inflation.