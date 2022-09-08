India becoming world's 5th largest economy no ordinary feat, every Indian proud of it: PM Modi

On the occasion, Modi urged doctors deployed at the medical camp to talk to patients about their lifestyle and the importance of having nutritious food, which can keep people away from many illnesses.



He said nearly four crore people in the country, including 30 lakh in Gujarat, have already availed benefit of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides health cover of up to Rs five lakh per family in a year.



Praising the Gujarat government, Modi said 97 per cent of rural homes in the state are now getting drinking water through the ambitious 'Nal Se Jal' scheme.



"Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers across the country have received Rs two lakh crore through direct transfer so far. Sixty lakh farmers from Gujarat and nearly 1.25 lakh farmers from Surat have availed the benefit of this scheme," he said.



He said farmers earlier used to get nothing despite tall promises made by previous governments at the Centre.