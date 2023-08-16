“India benefitted greatly from his leadership”: PM Modi pays tributes to Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi said that the country has benefitted greatly from Vajpayee’s leadership

"I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India benefitted greatly from his leadership. He played a pivotal role in boosting our nation's progress and in taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors,”

Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.

