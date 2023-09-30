INDIA bloc to take out peace march in Mumbai on Oct 2

Mumbai: Concerned about the policy of divide and rule being deployed in the country by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the opposition INDIA alliance will take out a peace march, “I Am Gandhi” ('Mai Bhi Gandhi') here on October 2, the 154th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Mumbai Congress President Prof. Varsha Gaikwad, along with top leader of the INDIA bloc said that there are incidents of hatred happening frequently in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra.

"While condemning these incidents, there is also a strong need to inculcate goodwill in the society. The INDIA alliance will spread Gandhiji's teachings of love, peace, and goodwill among the people through the October 2 foot march," said Gaikwad.

She was accompanied by INDIA constituents like Samajwadi Party state president and MLA Abu Azmi, ex-MLA and Nationalist Congress Party leader Vidya Chavan, NCP city President Rakhi Jadhav, Aam Aadmi Party city President Preeti Sharma-Menon, CPI's Prakash Reddy, DMK's state chief A. Meeran, CPI-M's Shailendra Kamble, Peasant & Workers Party leader Samya Korde, JD-U President Amit Jha, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mohammad Iqbal and others.