India can become largest skilled workforce providers in world: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi said that in the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution, technology has become and will remain the core driver for employment.

Addressing the concluding day of the 4th G20 Employment Working Group (EWG) and Labour and Employment Ministers' Meetings being held from July 19 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, PM Modi in a video message expressed confidence that the meeting will send out a strong message for the welfare of all workers worldwide.

The Prime Minister said that it is fortunate that this meeting is happening in a country that has had the experience of creating a large number of technology jobs during the last such technology-led transformation. He pointed out that Indore, which is home to many startups, was leading the new wave of such transformations.