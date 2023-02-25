'India can touch up to $40-trillion economy by 2047'

Speaking at the Asia Economic Dialogue here, Goyal said that it is the desire of every Indian to be second to none, and India is not only the fastest-growing economy but will continue to be so for many decades to come.

Referring to the peculiar dynamics in Asia where there are economies which are both democratic and authoritarian, the Minister said that now India has clearly considered the country of the decade, if not the country of the 21st century, in view of our strong macroeconomic fundamentals and the reforms of the past few years.