India, Canada issue travel advisories amid escalating tensions

New Delhi, Sep 20: As diplomatic tensions between India and Canada intensify, both nations have issued travel advisories citing concerns over the ongoing situation and repercussions. The move comes against a backdrop of strained relations, sparking anxiety among Indian students studying in Canada and prospective applicants eyeing the nation's promising educational landscape.
For many Indian students, Canada has long represented an academic haven and a land of opportunity. However, the recent escalation in diplomatic hostilities has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the prospects for Indian students in Canada, leaving them and their families in India deeply concerned about their future.
The Ministry of External Affairs underscored the urgency of caution among Indian nationals in Canada due to the escalating instances of anti-India activities, politically motivated hate crimes, and criminal violence within the country. The advisory assured that the High Commission and Consulates General would maintain constant communication with Canadian authorities to safeguard the Indian community's safety and well-being.
The advisory also acknowledged recent threats against Indian diplomats and members of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Consequently, Indian nationals were advised to avoid travel to regions and venues in Canada where such incidents had occurred.
Meanwhile, the Indian students in Canada received special attention in the advisory, with an emphasis on their need to exercise extreme caution and vigilance. The advisory strongly encouraged Indian nationals and students to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the MADAD portal at madad.gov.in. This registration process was designed to facilitate better communication between the diplomatic missions and Indian citizens in Canada, especially in emergencies.
The diplomatic standoff commenced when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made unprecedented allegations last week in the House of Commons, attributing the June murder of pro-Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia to alleged Indian agents. In response, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced the expulsion of an Indian diplomat from the High Commission of India in Ottawa, revealing his role as the head of India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). India reciprocated by expelling a senior Canadian diplomat, who was given five days to depart from Indian soil.
However, Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau later clarified that his intention was not to provoke India or escalate tensions but to stress the gravity of India's responsibility in addressing Nijjar's murder. This matter was discussed during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Delhi earlier that month.
While it is unlikely that the ongoing tensions will irreparably harm India-Canada relations, they have nonetheless sparked anxiety among Indian students, green card applicants, and prospective Canadian residents. Concerns centre on potential delays in visa processing due to heightened security checks and verifications. In 2022, a record 2.5 lakh Indian students ventured to study in Canada, underscoring the gravity of this issue.
Educational consultants believe that both nations share a mutual interest in sustaining educational exchanges, and Western countries are likely to work diligently to prevent further deterioration of the relationship. Indian students also constitute a significant source of foreign remittances for Canada.
As things develop, how Indian students and those thinking about studying in Canada are affected will rely on what happens between countries in the next few weeks. Most people think that talking and finding a peaceful solution, instead of arguing, is the way to fix this problem. There might also be a chance that some third western country steps in to help make things better.