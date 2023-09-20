India, Canada issue travel advisories amid escalating tensions

For many Indian students, Canada has long represented an academic haven and a land of opportunity. However, the recent escalation in diplomatic hostilities has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the prospects for Indian students in Canada, leaving them and their families in India deeply concerned about their future.

The Ministry of External Affairs underscored the urgency of caution among Indian nationals in Canada due to the escalating instances of anti-India activities, politically motivated hate crimes, and criminal violence within the country. The advisory assured that the High Commission and Consulates General would maintain constant communication with Canadian authorities to safeguard the Indian community's safety and well-being.