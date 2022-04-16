India can’t afford to remain stagnant at this juncture: PM Modi

Ahmedabad: India cannot afford to remain stagnant at this juncture and it has to become self-reliant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while urging people to buy locally-made products only.

He said if people use local goods for the next 25 years, then the country will not have to face the issue of unemployment.

Modi was speaking after unveiling a 108-feet tall statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat’s Morbi via video link on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.