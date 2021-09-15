India castigates Pakistan at UNHRC

At the 48th session of the UNHRC, India mounted a blistering attack on Pakistan, saying it has been globally recognised as a country openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists including UN proscribed terrorists as a "matter of state policy".

India's response was delivered by Pawan Badhe, the first secretary in its permanent mission in Geneva.

Exercising the right to reply to comments made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Kashmir, Badhe said India does not need lessons from a "failed state" like Pakistan which is the "epicentre of terrorism and worst abuser of human rights".

He also said the OIC has helplessly allowed itself to be held hostage by Pakistan, which holds the chairmanship of their Geneva Chapter, to "subserve its own agenda".

Badhe said it has become a habit for Pakistan to misuse the platforms provided by the council to propagate its "false and malicious propaganda" against India.

"The council is aware of Pakistan's attempts to divert the council's attention from serious human rights violations being perpetrated by its government, including in the territories occupied by it," he said.

The Indian diplomat said Pakistan has failed to protect the rights of its minorities, including Sikhs, Hindus, Christians and Ahmadiyas.

He said dissenting voices from civil societies, human rights defenders, journalists are muzzled daily in Pakistan, with the support of the government.

"Enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, murders and abductions have been used as a tool for subjugation and to muzzle any form of dissent or criticism. The impunity with which such abuses have been carried out exposes the hollowness of Pakistan's commitment to human rights," Badhe added.

He also slammed the OIC for raising the Kashmir issue at the council, asserting that the group has no locus standi to comment on the internal affairs of the country. "We once again regret and reject the reference made by the OIC to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral part of India," Badhe said.

"The OIC has helplessly allowed itself to be held hostage by Pakistan, which holds the chairmanship of their Geneva Chapter, to subserve its own agenda. It's for the members of the OIC to decide if it is in their interest to allow Pakistan to do so," he said.