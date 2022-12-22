India, China agree to maintain security, stability on ground along LAC in Western sector

New Delhi: India and China have agreed to maintain security and stability on ground along LAC in the Western sector during 17th round of Corps Commander-level talks.

The meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on December 20, 2022, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday.

Building on the progress made after the last meeting on July 17, 2022, the two sides exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in an open and constructive manner.

“They had a frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the State leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations,” the defence ministry added. “In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector,” it added.