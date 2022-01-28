India, China agree to stay in close contact to work out mutually acceptable resolution: MEA

Asked about the border standoff with China, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “As you are aware, the 14th round of India-China Corps Commander level meeting was held on January 12 this year. The two sides agreed that resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest would help in the restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the western sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.”

“The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,” he said.