India-China Border talks make optimistic progress

New Delhi: In a significant development, India and China convened the 27th Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The in-person meeting, led by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aimed to address the ongoing border issues between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two delegations engaged in a frank and open discussion, reviewing the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of the India-China border.

They also explored proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas, with the goal of restoring peace and tranquillity in the region, thereby fostering an environment conducive to normalising bilateral relations.

Both sides also agreed to schedule the next round of Senior Commander's meetings at an early date. Additionally, they expressed their commitment to continue dialogue and consultations through military and diplomatic channels.