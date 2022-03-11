India, China hold 15th round of military talks to resolve eastern Ladakh row

The main focus of the talks was the completion of the stalled disengagement process in the Hot Springs (Patrolling Point-15) areas, the people cited above said.

The Indian delegation at the talks is being led by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps.

The 14th round of talks had taken place on January 12 and it did not result in any significant headway in resolving the row in remaining friction points.