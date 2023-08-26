India-China talks: G20 meeting on September 9, 10

While the situation along the border remains tense and no fresh developments on de-escalation have emerged, a ray of hope glimmers on the horizon. Notably, the recent achievement of Prime Minister Modi and President Xi meeting during the BRICS summit in Johannesburg bears significance, as both leaders concurred on the necessity of peace, tranquillity, and de-escalating tensions along their disputed border.

Both sides, as evident in their official statements, have reached a consensus to alleviate tensions and are committed to resolving their differences through peaceful consultation, thereby advancing bilateral relations. Highlighting the outcomes of these discussions, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra emphasized that both leaders agreed to intensify efforts towards disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Kwatra conveyed Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on the pivotal role of maintaining peace and respect for the LAC in normalizing the India-China relationship.

China's Foreign Ministry echoed a similar sentiment in their statement, noting that President Xi emphasized the mutual benefits of improved China-India relations and their significance for global and regional peace, stability, and development.