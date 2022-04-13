India, China trade surges amid strained relations

Beijing: The India-China bilateral trade increased by 15.3 per cent to over USD 31 billion in the first quarter of this year, according to trade data released by the Chinese Customs on Wednesday, despite strained relations due to the prolonged military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

During the 3-month period from January to March, China’s exports to India zoomed to USD 27.1 billion.

Last year, the India-China bilateral trade hit a record high of over USD 125 billion.