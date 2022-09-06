India clocks lowest single-day rise in Covid cases in 3 months

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday stated that India recorded a single-day increase of 4,417 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in three months, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,66,862.

The number of active Covid cases has fallen to 52,336 while the death toll has risen to 5,28,030 with 23 fatalities, including one fatality confirmed by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m.

India had reported 3,714 new cases in a span of 24 hours on June 6.

The active cases comprises 0.12 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.69 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 1,638 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.