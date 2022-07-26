India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas

Pakistan tried to redraw the boundary with India in 1999 through the Kargil misadventure but the Indian security forces foiled the evil design.



To mark the day, Singh, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the memory of the fallen heroes.



Various events were organised across the country, including at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, to mark the occasion.



"During the Kargil conflict, the gallant soldiers of the Indian Army, with the help of the Indian Air Force, overcame insurmountable odds, hostile terrain and inclement weather to win against the enemy that had occupied dominating heights," the defence ministry said.



The Army said Kargil Vijay Diwas is a reminiscence of the "undaunted bravery and courage" of the "bravehearts" who inscribed a golden chapter in history with their blood and sacrifice.



"They gave a befitting reply to enemy's misadventure and a resounding victory to India," it said.



Over 500 soldiers laid down their lives in the conflict.