India completes UNSC term turning spotlight on terrorism, reforms

United Nations: India has capped its two-year term on the Security Council by turning the spotlight on its two issues of paramount interest, fighting terrorism and reforming the world organisation.

Assuming the presidency of the Council in the final month of its term as an elected member, India convened a high-level meeting chaired by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on reforming multilateral institutions, especially the Council.

Many of the leaders who participated echoed India’s call for expanding the permanent membership and there was near-unanimity on the urgency for reforms.

The Council also met for a signature event chaired by him on global approaches to counter-terrorism.