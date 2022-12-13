India condemns OIC secretary general’s visit to PoK

External Affairs Ministry’s official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We strongly condemn the visit of OIC Secretary General to PoK and his comments on J&K during his visit to Pakistan. Let me reiterate that OIC has no locus standi in matters related to J&K, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. Any attempt of interference and meddling in India’s internal affairs by OIC and its Secretary General is completely unacceptable.”