India crosses 75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses

Mandaviya said the country's vaccination drive continues to achieve new dimensions of success under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with his mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas (together with everybody, with everybody's efforts".

"Congratulations India! In the 75th year of independence, the country has crossed the figure of 75 crore vaccinations," the health minister tweeted with hashtags #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine and #AazadiKaAmritMahotsav. The WHO's southeast Asia office also lauded India for accelerating COVID-19 vaccination drive and achieving the 75-crore mark.

"WHO congratulates India for scaling up COVID-19 vaccination at an unprecedented pace. While it took 85 days to administer first 100 million doses, India reached 750 million doses from 650 million in just 13 days," Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, said in a WHO statement.

So far, all adult people in six states and union territories -- Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh and Lakshadweep -- have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore, Mandaviya said.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and only 13 days more days to reach 70 crore on September 7.