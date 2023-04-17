India discusses Kishenganga, Ratle Hydroelectric Projects related to Indus Waters Treaty

The sixth meeting of the Steering Committee on matters related to the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 took place on 17 April 2023, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release. The Committee was chaired by Secretary, Department of Water Resources, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. The Foreign Secretary of India also attended the meeting.

The meeting took stock of the ongoing modification process of the Indus Waters Treaty. Matters related to the ongoing Neutral Expert proceedings pertaining to the Kishenganga and Ratle Hydroelectric Projects were also discussed, added the release.