India does not believe in war, but if forced we’re ready to fight: Rajnath Singh

“We are ensuring that the nation is protected from all threats. Our armed forces are ready and it is heartening to see that the BRO (Border Roads Organisation) is walking shoulder-to-shoulder with them,” the Defence Minister said after dedicating 28 infrastructure projects of BRO worth Rs 724 crore to the nation, at an event organised at the Siyom Bridge on Along-Yinkiong Road in Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh emphasised that the aim is to build a strong and self-reliant ‘New India’ to effectively deal with future challenges, which may arise due to the constantly-evolving geo-political scenario.