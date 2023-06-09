India embraced technology to revolutionise governance: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said India had embraced technology to revolutionise governance and uplift service delivery.
An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the PM shared articles, videos, graphics and information on '9 years of tech for growth' stressing how the country had incorporated technology to revolutionise governance and uplift the service delivery.
To drive home the point, the spokesman quoted the Prime Minister tweet: “India embraced technology to revolutionise governance and uplift service delivery. Technology has brought efficiency and convenience to the lives of people. It also enhanced efforts to build a digitally empowered India. #9YearsOfTechForGrowth.”