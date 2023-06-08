India embraces future where healthcare no longer a privilege: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India presently embraced a future under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where healthcare is no longer a privilege.

Shah also said that the Prime Minister has overhauled India's health infrastructure from primary to tertiary level in the last nine years of his regime.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji today India embraces a future where healthcare is no longer a privilege. In 9 Years Of Health For All India overhauled its health infrastructure from primary to tertiary level while ensuring free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for the poor," the Home Minister tweeted.

He further mentioned how the Modi government harnessed the transformative power of technology to make healthcare accessible.