India emerging as alternative supply source: Hardeep Puri

Addressing the annual meeting of industry chamber PHDCCI, Puri said that with the transition witnessed by energy sector in recent years, India is simultaneously pursuing both traditional fuel exploration and energy transition.

The minister said that India aims to increase its net geographic area under exploration from 8 per cent (0.25 million square km) to 15 per cent (0.5 million sq. kms) by 2025.

India is a global exporter of petroleum products, and boasts the fourth-largest refining capacity globally, he added.