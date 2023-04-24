India enters elite club of Nations with Naval Ballistic Missile Defence capability

New Delhi: India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal last weekend.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the scientists "for their continuous grit and determination to further strengthen the defence capabilities."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated DRDO, the Indian Navy and the Industry involved in the successful demonstration of ship-based Ballistic Missile defence capabilities.

India has achieved a significant milestone in its defence capabilities. This development elevates India into an exclusive group of nations with naval BMD capability. India has developed capabilities to intercept hostile ballistic missiles inside and outside the earth's atmospheric limits, both from warship and land.

The endo-atmospheric and exo-atmospheric intercept systems can destroy incoming enemy missiles within and outside the atmospheric limits. Endo-atmospheric missiles operate within the earth's atmosphere at altitudes below 100 kilometres, while exo-atmospheric missiles can complete missions in the uppermost region of the earth's atmosphere.