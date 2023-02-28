India-EU FTA to be a game changer: Jaishankar

India's new approach to trade agreements addresses quality, beyond trade barriers, he said while addressing the inaugural session of India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave.

India, he said, is expected to be the only major economy to keep growing in the foreseeable future. "I had the opportunity to discuss our bilateral partnerships. Businesses have a primary role in driving sustainability. India & EU believe in multi-polar, geopolitical and security concerns," the Union Minister said, adding that "India's relations with EU are stronger and deeper than ever before".