India expects China to work on early resolution of remaining issues along LAC in eastern Ladakh

Asked about reports of incursions by the Chinese side, Bagchi said he cannot comment on that kind of military aspects and the ministry of defence would be able to answer on that.

“It is our expectation that China will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the line of actual control in eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols,” Bagchi said at a media briefing here.

He also noted that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had held discussions with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Tajikistan on the sidelines of the SCO summit last month and conveyed India’s stand. The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last year in eastern Ladakh following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.