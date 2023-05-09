India formulates new policy to strengthen relations, trade with all South Asian countries: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that India has formulated a new policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen our relations and trade with all the countries of South Asia.

He also noted that India's border policy lays great emphasis on the issue of trade under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. "India's land border of over 15,000 kilometres touches seven countries and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a new policy has been formulated to strengthen our relations and trade with all the countries of South Asia," Shah said after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development projects of Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) and Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal.